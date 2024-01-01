Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

194,034 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1726511479
  2. 1726511472
  3. 1726511479
  4. 1726511479
  5. 1726511478
  6. 1726511481
  7. 1726511480
  8. 1726511482
  9. 1726511481
  10. 1726511481
  11. 1726511479
  12. 1726511481
  13. 1726511480
  14. 1726511468
  15. 1726511477
  16. 1726511479
  17. 1726511471
  18. 1726511476
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,034KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCABXFT724942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4942
  • Mileage 194,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2008 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 262,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 87,762 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance 130,744 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey