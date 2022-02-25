Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad, Leather, Navigation, Rear DVD, Heated Steering, 7 Passenger, Reverse Camera & Much More!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad, Leather, Navigation, Rear DVD, Heated Steering, 7 Passenger, Reverse Camera & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342157
  • Stock #: FT547296A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Journey delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather. QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, 7 Passenger, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering Wheel
am/fm
dvd player
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Push Button Start
Park Assist
LEATHER
19" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
Aux. Audio Input
GARAGE OPENER
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2017 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 74,000 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 44,000 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 68,000 KM
$58,478 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory