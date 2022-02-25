2015 Dodge Journey

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8342157

8342157 Stock #: FT547296A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm am/fm dvd player Bluetooth Seating 3RD ROW SEATING 7 PASSENGER Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Park Assist LEATHER 19" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen Aux. Audio Input GARAGE OPENER Rear Air Conditioning and Heat STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.