Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

113,728 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1684763486
  2. 1684763486
  3. 1684763516
  4. 1684763516
  5. 1684763516
  6. 1684763516
  7. 1684763515
  8. 1684763515
  9. 1684763515
  10. 1684763515
  11. 1684763515
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980348
  • Stock #: 5680
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93FUC69285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. Fully loaded Titanium model. This vehicle is in exceptional condition., Four brand new all season tires. Equipped with all the preferred options. All Wheel Drive. Panoramic Sunroof. Reverse camera. Navigation. Heated / cooled seats and too much more to list here. Preferred colour combination. No disappointments here. More pictures to follow when it arrives.

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca  CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North,

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Matrix X...
 126,429 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 113,728 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 114,485 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory