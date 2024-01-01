Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text </strong><span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</u></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> </strong><span><strong><u>2015 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4X4</strong>, <span><strong><u>LONG BOX (6.5FT)</u></strong></span>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.0L COYOTE V8</strong>, Only <strong>219,000</strong> very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span><strong><u>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>ALL SERVICES DOCUMENTED FROM NEW.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats with red/black pinstriping.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Chrome</strong> Bumpers, trim, door handles and <strong>20 Wheels on New Tires </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise, Bluetooth, Sync Audio,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Privacy Glass,Tow Package, Spray Bed Liner,</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> Beautiful truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span><strong><u>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span><strong><u>SALE PRICED $20,888+</u></strong></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p>

2015 Ford F-150

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
11933855

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1732035155
  2. 1732035155
  3. 1732035155
  4. 1732035155
  5. 1732035155
  6. 1732035155
  7. 1732035155
  8. 1732035155
  9. 1732035155
  10. 1732035155
  11. 1732035155
  12. 1732035155
  13. 1732035155
  14. 1732035155
  15. 1732035155
  16. 1732035155
  17. 1732035155
  18. 1732035155
  19. 1732035155
  20. 1732035155
  21. 1732035155
  22. 1732035155
  23. 1732035155
  24. 1732035155
  25. 1732035155
  26. 1732035154
  27. 1732035154
  28. 1732035155
  29. 1732035155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2015 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW

4X4, LONG BOX (6.5FT), With every important option!

5.0L COYOTE V8, Only 219,000 very well maintained kms!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS,

ALL SERVICES DOCUMENTED FROM NEW.

Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats with red/black pinstriping.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and 20" Wheels on New Tires

Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise, Bluetooth, Sync Audio,

Privacy Glass,Tow Package, Spray Bed Liner,

6.5 foot Box, Beautiful truck inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $20,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 208,000 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 199,500 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Ford F-150 XTR 174,000 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150