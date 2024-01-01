$20,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2015 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW
4X4, LONG BOX (6.5FT), With every important option!
5.0L COYOTE V8, Only 219,000 very well maintained kms!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS,
ALL SERVICES DOCUMENTED FROM NEW.
Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats with red/black pinstriping.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and 20" Wheels on New Tires
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise, Bluetooth, Sync Audio,
Privacy Glass,Tow Package, Spray Bed Liner,
6.5 foot Box, Beautiful truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $20,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY
FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
519-830-0895