2015 Ford Fiesta

112,529 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 Ford Fiesta

2015 Ford Fiesta

S

2015 Ford Fiesta

S

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

112,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8972992
  • Stock #: 109287
  • VIN: 3FADP4TJ2FM109287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 112,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

