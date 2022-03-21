$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2015 Ford Fiesta
S
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
112,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8972992
- Stock #: 109287
- VIN: 3FADP4TJ2FM109287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 112,529 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5