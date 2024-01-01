Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 GMC Acadia

169,595 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Acadia

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

Denali

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1726606355
  2. 1726606355
  3. 1726604577
  4. 1726606357
  5. 1726606357
  6. 1726606358
  7. 1726606358
  8. 1726606358
  9. 1726606357
  10. 1726606357
  11. 1726606357
  12. 1726606358
  13. 1726606358
  14. 1726606356
  15. 1726606356
  16. 1726606356
  17. 1726606356
  18. 1726606356
  19. 1726606355
  20. 1726606355
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVTKD6FJ299772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C9772
  • Mileage 169,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 133,827 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Subaru WRX 132,913 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 194,034 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia