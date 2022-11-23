$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2015 GMC Canyon
2015 GMC Canyon
base
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9354778
- Stock #: 236428
- VIN: 1GTH51EA1F1236428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 236428
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5