2015 GMC Canyon

130,000 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 GMC Canyon

2015 GMC Canyon

base

2015 GMC Canyon

base

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9354778
  • Stock #: 236428
  VIN: 1GTH51EA1F1236428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 236428
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

