2015 GMC Savana

164,065 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2015 GMC Savana

2015 GMC Savana

WT EXTENDED

2015 GMC Savana

WT EXTENDED

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,065KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8591876
  Stock #: 5539
  VIN: 1GTW7GCF6F1228120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 164,065 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S. EXCELLENT CONDITION. RIDES AN DRIVES LIKE NEW. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. AIR CONDITIONING. HARD TO FIND EXTENDED LENGTH. A GREAT VAN READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

