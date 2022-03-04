$27,995+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Savana
WT EXTENDED
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 164,065 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM'S. EXCELLENT CONDITION. RIDES AN DRIVES LIKE NEW. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. AIR CONDITIONING. HARD TO FIND EXTENDED LENGTH. A GREAT VAN READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
