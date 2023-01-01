Menu
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

104,806 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

104,806KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2VEC2FG471213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

