$18,888+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE Z-71
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
5.3L V8, Only 212,000 dealer maintained kms!
1 Owner , Local Southern Ontario Truck
NO RUST! Oil sprayed regularly
Truck Is Loaded!
Power Seats, Factory Trailer Brake Control
Chrome Bumpers, Trim, Door handles and more...
Tow Package, Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover , Bed Liner
Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, 7" screen
Just a nice clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
Financing is Available
SALE PRICED $18,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895