<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2015 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE Z-71</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Crew Cab</span>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>4x4</span></strong>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.3L V8</strong>, Only <strong>212,000</strong> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 Owner , Local Southern Ontario Truck</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO RUST! Oil sprayed regularly</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Truck Is Loaded! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Power Seats, Factory Trailer Brake Control</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, Trim, Door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Tow Package, Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover , Bed Liner</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels, <strong>Rear Camera, 7 screen</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Just a nice clean<strong> </strong>well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Financing is Available</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $18,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST </span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

212,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2UEC0FG387594

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2015 GMC Sierra 1500