Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

103,062 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9354781
  2. 9354781
  3. 9354781
  4. 9354781
  5. 9354781
  6. 9354781
  7. 9354781
  8. 9354781
  9. 9354781
  10. 9354781
  11. 9354781
  12. 9354781
  13. 9354781
  14. 9354781
  15. 9354781
  16. 9354781
  17. 9354781
  18. 9354781
  19. 9354781
  20. 9354781
  21. 9354781
  22. 9354781
  23. 9354781
  24. 9354781
  25. 9354781
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,062KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9354781
  • Stock #: 469732
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC2FG469732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,792 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 103,062 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon base
 130,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory