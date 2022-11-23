$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
103,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9354781
- Stock #: 469732
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC2FG469732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,062 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
