<p><span lang=EN-US style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Stacker, racecar ready or want to pick up a couple of classics from the south? Here is the trailer, 2015 Halmark 22ft long by 8.5ft wide by 10ft8inches tall inside. Stacker with stinger hoist, white interior walls and roof, rubber floor fans, lights, tool box counter, cabinets, 2 7000lb axles, aluminum wheel. Trailer has a decal wrap on it when removed you will see brand new cladding. If the colour does not suit you we can pull the wrap off and it will look like brand new. Side jump door. Gorgeous $43,900 Canadian or $31,000 US Call Brian at Troy’s Toys Guelph</span></p>

2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3

0 KM

$43,900

2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3

2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$43,900

Used
VIN 5NHUHAX2XFW068199

  Mileage 0 KM

Stacker, racecar ready or want to pick up a couple of classics from the south? Here is the trailer, 2015 Halmark 22ft long by 8.5ft wide by 10ft8inches tall inside. Stacker with stinger hoist, white interior walls and roof, rubber floor fans, lights, tool box counter, cabinets, 2 7000lb axles, aluminum wheel. Trailer has a decal wrap on it when removed you will see brand new cladding. If the colour does not suit you we can pull the wrap off and it will look like brand new. Side jump door. Gorgeous $43,900 Canadian or $31,000 US Call Brian at Troy's Toys Guelph

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-XXXX

519-821-9020

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3