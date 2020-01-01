Menu
2015 Honda Accord

Coupé EX-L Navi

2015 Honda Accord

Coupé EX-L Navi

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

$20,649

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,367KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4405905
  • Stock #: U2119
  • VIN: 1HGCT2B85FA800316
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

One owner lease return. Fully loaded Coupe with power windows, power doors, sunroof, and Navigation, these are just some of the options as there are too many to list. This vehicle also has the rare V6 option, amazing power combined with great fuel milage. This spec is really rare to find. Finished in a beautiful Modern Steel Metallic.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

