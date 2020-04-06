Menu
2015 Honda Civic

EX Sedan - Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Blindspot Camera, Alloy Wheels & More!

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sedan - Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Blindspot Camera, Alloy Wheels & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4859664
  • Stock #: FH059542
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH059542
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options *Only 36,000 Km's! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Civic Sedan boasts a 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Blindspot Camera, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Honda Civic Sedan!700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report includedEXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

