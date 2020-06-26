Menu
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

  111,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5308508
  Stock #: 20N1294
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH624943
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE!! Ontario Vehicle equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, and more!! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carproof or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at
no charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to
date inventory!!!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

