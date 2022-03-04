$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury LOW KM'S LIKE NEW
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
- Listing ID: 8591753
- Stock #: 5547
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG271718
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,078 KM
LOW KM'S. LIKE NEW. FULLY LOADED. ECONOMICAL, RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE. EQUIPPED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR PASSENGER SUN SHADES, POWER REAR HATCH AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE. WE INCLUDE FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
