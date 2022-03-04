Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

84,078 KM

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Luxury LOW KM'S LIKE NEW

Luxury LOW KM'S LIKE NEW

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591753
  • Stock #: 5547
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3FG271718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,078 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM'S. LIKE NEW. FULLY LOADED. ECONOMICAL, RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE. EQUIPPED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR PASSENGER SUN SHADES, POWER REAR HATCH AND TOO MUCH MORE TO LIST HERE. WE INCLUDE FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

