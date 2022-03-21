$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR AUTO GL
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
137,084KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8972638
- Stock #: 5594
- VIN: KM8JT3AF6FU096567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before September 5, 2022. Like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. Well maintained. Heated seats. A pleasure to own and drive. New front brakes. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Accident free. Call, email or text for more details. 1-866-635-2828 Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
