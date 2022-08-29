Menu
2015 Hyundai Veloster

123,850 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Turbo

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9202900
  • Stock #: 240901
  • VIN: KMHTC6AEXFU240901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 123,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

