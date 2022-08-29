2015 Hyundai Veloster

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 8 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

9202900 Stock #: 240901

240901 VIN: KMHTC6AEXFU240901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 123,850 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag

