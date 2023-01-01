Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

155,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

Base

2015 Infiniti QX60

Base

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10172433
  • Stock #: 526507
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM5FC526507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

