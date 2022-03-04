Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

172,000 KM

Details

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453802
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG9FC601871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Beautiful 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO

4X4, With every important option!

3.6L V6, Only 172,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Bluetooth, Power Seat, Cruise

Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Push button Start

Very well maintained Jeep inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $22,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FINANCING AVAILABLE

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

