$22,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8453802
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG9FC601871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Beautiful 2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO
4X4, With every important option!
3.6L V6, Only 172,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Bluetooth, Power Seat, Cruise
Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Push button Start
Very well maintained Jeep inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $22,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
