Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Renegade

121,589 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

Sport

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10019448
  2. 10019448
  3. 10019448
  4. 10019448
  5. 10019448
  6. 10019448
  7. 10019448
  8. 10019448
  9. 10019448
  10. 10019448
  11. 10019448
  12. 10019448
  13. 10019448
  14. 10019448
  15. 10019448
  16. 10019448
  17. 10019448
  18. 10019448
  19. 10019448
  20. 10019448
  21. 10019448
  22. 10019448
  23. 10019448
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10019448
  • Stock #: C30317
  • VIN: ZACCJBAT2FPC30317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C30317
  • Mileage 121,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Renegade S...
 121,589 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 118,577 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,838 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory