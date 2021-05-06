Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

71,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Trailhawk 4WD - Navigation, Heated Seats + Steering, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels and More!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7127995
  • Stock #: FPB47057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Jeep Renegade delivers a 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Air Conditioning. Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Jeep Renegade come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Navigation System
Reverse Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

