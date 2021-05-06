2015 Jeep Renegade

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7127995

7127995 Stock #: FPB47057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.