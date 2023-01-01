$34,997+ tax & licensing
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2015 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
50,316KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9605299
- Stock #: 22-729A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 50,316 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Rubicon, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Anvil
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)
