2015 Jeep Wrangler

140,012 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9623659
  Stock #: 687089
  VIN: 1C4BJWDG1FL687089

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 687089
  Mileage 140,012 KM

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

