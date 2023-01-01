$25,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2015 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
140,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9623659
- Stock #: 687089
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG1FL687089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 687089
- Mileage 140,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5