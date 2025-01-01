Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Kia Rondo LX Value for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Kia Rondo

94,903 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Rondo

LX Value

Watch This Vehicle
12221886

2015 Kia Rondo

LX Value

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1740608476
  2. 1740608476
  3. 1740608476
  4. 1740608476
  5. 1740608476
  6. 1740608476
  7. 1740608476
  8. 1740608476
  9. 1740608476
  10. 1740608476
  11. 1740608476
  12. 1740608476
  13. 1740608476
  14. 1740608476
  15. 1740608476
  16. 1740608476
  17. 1740608476
  18. 1740608476
  19. 1740608476
  20. 1740608476
  21. 1740608476
  22. 1740608476
  23. 1740608476
  24. 1740608476
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,903KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A36F7079432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9432
  • Mileage 94,903 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE 147,847 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 103,547 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 89,405 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rondo