Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rondo

LX

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  2. 1593197272
  3. 1593197144
  4. 1593197144
  5. 1593197144
  6. 1593197144
  7. 1593197144
  8. 1593197144
  9. 1593197144
  10. 1593197144
  11. 1593197144
  12. 1593197144
  13. 1593197144
  14. 1593197144
  15. 1593197144
  16. 1593197144
  17. 1593197144
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,740KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5207948
  • Stock #: C2584
  • VIN: KNAHT8A34F7122584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 160,869 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS
 153,818 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave C...
 121,262 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory