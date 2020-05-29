Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX Premium

2015 Kia Sorento

LX Premium

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5050299
  • Stock #: 788
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA64FG628070
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

