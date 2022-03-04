Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sorento

121,788 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

SX 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

SX 7 PASSENGER

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640005
  • Stock #: 5557
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA79FG628085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon on or before June 15, 2022. Like new. 7 passenger. Fully loaded. Too many options to list here. 3.3 litre V6. auto. we include safety, service and detail. no disappointments here. Call today for more details. www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 112,890 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX ...
 121,788 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 90,810 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory