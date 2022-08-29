2015 Kia Sorento

$21,495 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 7 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202915

9202915 Stock #: 550742

550742 VIN: 5XYKWDA71FG550742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 550742

Mileage 104,777 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.