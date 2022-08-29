Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

104,777 KM

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SX

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

104,777KM
Used
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA71FG550742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

