2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Package Nav Heated Steering Panoroof

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Pure Premium Package Nav Heated Steering Panoroof

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,154KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4974315
  • VIN: SALVR2BG0FH970791
Exterior Colour
Fuji White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Great Condition, Certified, Glass-Roof, Navigation, Meridian Sound-System! This Range Rover Evoque is a beautiful compact luxury SUV! With Signature Range Rover Styling and build-quality, along with excellent fuel-economy and off-road capablility, the Range Rover Evoque is a unique combination for those wanting a little bit of everything for their daily driver! Options and features include; Reverse Camera, Meridian Sound System, Panoramic Moonroof, Lane Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Drive Select Modes, USB and AUX Inputs,  Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensor, Passive Keyless Entry, and more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

