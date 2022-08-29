Menu
2015 Lexus IS 250

118,400 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

2015 Lexus IS 250

2015 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AWD

2015 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AWD

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215044
  • VIN: JTHCF1D25F5018131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,400 KM

Vehicle Description

 

·         Certified

·         2.5L Engine

·         Automatic transmission

·         All-wheel drive

·         Backup camera

·         Parking sensors

·         Keyless entry

·         Push button start

·         Sunroof

·         AM / FM / CD / AUX radio

·         Bluetooth

·         Leather interior

·         Heated seats

·         Cooled seats

·         Heated steering wheel

·         Alloy rims

 

Financing available.

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra. Test-drives by appointment only.

 

Call or text 519-831-1263

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Road

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

