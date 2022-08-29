$25,999+ tax & licensing
519-831-1263
2015 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AWD
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9215044
- VIN: JTHCF1D25F5018131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,400 KM
Vehicle Description
· Certified
· 2.5L Engine
· Automatic transmission
· All-wheel drive
· Backup camera
· Parking sensors
· Keyless entry
· Push button start
· Sunroof
· AM / FM / CD / AUX radio
· Bluetooth
· Leather interior
· Heated seats
· Cooled seats
· Heated steering wheel
· Alloy rims
Financing available.
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra. Test-drives by appointment only.
Call or text 519-831-1263
Vehicle Features
