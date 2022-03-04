$37,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus NX 300h
AWD Certified!HYBRID!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
$37,000
- Listing ID: 8536214
- Stock #: 22N1785
- VIN: JTJBJRBZ2F2012764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD HYBRID Ontario vehicle equipped with Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels with TPMS, Backup Camera, Built in Wireless device charger, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Front and Rear Leather Seats, Power Windows and Locks and MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
