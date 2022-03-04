Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus NX 300h

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX 300h

2015 Lexus NX 300h

AWD Certified!HYBRID!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX 300h

AWD Certified!HYBRID!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 8536214
  2. 8536214
  3. 8536214
  4. 8536214
  5. 8536214
  6. 8536214
  7. 8536214
  8. 8536214
  9. 8536214
  10. 8536214
  11. 8536214
  12. 8536214
  13. 8536214
  14. 8536214
Contact Seller

$37,000

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8536214
  • Stock #: 22N1785
  • VIN: JTJBJRBZ2F2012764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1785
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD HYBRID Ontario vehicle equipped with Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels with TPMS, Backup Camera, Built in Wireless device charger, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Front and Rear Leather Seats, Power Windows and Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2015 Lexus NX 300h A...
 109,000 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rio5 LX Cer...
 99,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 130,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory