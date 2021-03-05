Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lincoln MKZ

57,536 KM

Details Description Features

$19,124

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,124

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln MKZ

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

Contact Seller

$19,124

+ taxes & licensing

57,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6636866
  • Stock #: 20-962A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Mid-Size Cars, 4dr Sdn AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,868 KM
$10,779 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 43,233 KM
$41,521 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 49,322 KM
$14,422 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

Call Dealer

1-866-904-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-904-1973

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory