Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Mazda CX-5

140,470 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle
12579413

2015 Mazda CX-5

FWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1748554584
  2. 1748554589
  3. 1748554586
  4. 1748554587
  5. 1748554591
  6. 1748554591
  7. 1748554587
  8. 1748554586
  9. 1748554591
  10. 1748554590
  11. 1748554591
  12. 1748554587
  13. 1748554591
  14. 1748554591
  15. 1748554586
  16. 1748554590
  17. 1748554586
  18. 1748554586
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,470KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY9F0451841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 S for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 S 106,784 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 140,358 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Kia Forte LX 131,264 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2015 Mazda CX-5