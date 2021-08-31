Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

145,000 KM

AutoMarket

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Sport 4MATIC Sedan Certified!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 Sport 4MATIC Sedan Certified!AWD!Navigation!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

145,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8037337
  • Stock #: 21N1709
  • VIN: WDDHF6HB1FB164919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1709
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Ontario Vehicle equipped with AWD! Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry and MORE!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience
that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a
broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full
Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of
your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/































 

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

