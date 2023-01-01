Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC Certified!DIESEL!Navigation!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC Certified!DIESEL!Navigation!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_NoBadges

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9843578
  Stock #: 23N2052
  VIN: WDCGG0EB9FG425554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2052
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! AWD Diesel Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Power Windows and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

