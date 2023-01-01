$15,495+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2015 MINI Cooper
5dr Clean CARFAX, LEATHER, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
- Listing ID: 10386558
- VIN: WMWXS5C50FT833072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,557 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED, PANORAMIC ROOF, BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. Experience the charm and versatility of the 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door, a compact car that combines iconic design with practicality. This delightful model is now available at our dealership, offering a unique and spirited driving experience.
The 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door is known for its distinctive style and nimble handling. Its compact size and nimble chassis make it perfect for navigating busy city streets, while the 5-door configuration adds a level of practicality that's hard to find in a Mini Cooper.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll discover a well-designed interior that maximizes space and comfort. The Mini Cooper 5-Door offers seating for five passengers and a surprising amount of cargo space for its size, making it a versatile choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
With its lively and efficient engine options, the Mini Cooper 5-Door provides a fun and engaging driving experience. Whether you're zipping through city traffic or embarking on a scenic road trip, this car delivers an enjoyable ride that's true to the Mini Cooper spirit.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door, a car that blends style, practicality, and a dash of British flair. Visit our dealership today to explore its features, take it for a spin, and experience firsthand why the Mini Cooper remains a beloved choice among drivers seeking a unique and enjoyable driving experience. This is your chance to make the iconic Mini Cooper 5-Door your own.
