2015 MINI Cooper

125,557 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

5dr Clean CARFAX, LEATHER, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH

2015 MINI Cooper

5dr Clean CARFAX, LEATHER, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386558
  • VIN: WMWXS5C50FT833072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,557 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, CERTIFIED, PANORAMIC ROOF, BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. Experience the charm and versatility of the 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door, a compact car that combines iconic design with practicality. This delightful model is now available at our dealership, offering a unique and spirited driving experience.

 

The 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door is known for its distinctive style and nimble handling. Its compact size and nimble chassis make it perfect for navigating busy city streets, while the 5-door configuration adds a level of practicality that's hard to find in a Mini Cooper.

 

Step inside the cabin, and you'll discover a well-designed interior that maximizes space and comfort. The Mini Cooper 5-Door offers seating for five passengers and a surprising amount of cargo space for its size, making it a versatile choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

 

With its lively and efficient engine options, the Mini Cooper 5-Door provides a fun and engaging driving experience. Whether you're zipping through city traffic or embarking on a scenic road trip, this car delivers an enjoyable ride that's true to the Mini Cooper spirit.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2015 Mini Cooper 5-Door, a car that blends style, practicality, and a dash of British flair. Visit our dealership today to explore its features, take it for a spin, and experience firsthand why the Mini Cooper remains a beloved choice among drivers seeking a unique and enjoyable driving experience. This is your chance to make the iconic Mini Cooper 5-Door your own.

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2015 MINI Cooper 5dr...
 125,557 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte SX Au...
 134,402 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper 3dr...
 110,098 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

