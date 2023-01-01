$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper
Base
Location
Murrays Garage
761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10430256
- Stock #: 1705
- VIN: WMWXS5C57FT837622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.
This 2015 Mini Cooper comes with a 1.5 L 3 cylinder engine powering this Manual transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Push Start, Fog Lights and MORE!!
Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!
50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.
HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!
FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available.
BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.
EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.
TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).
*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*
