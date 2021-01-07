Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

60,877 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Panoramic Roof Premium Package

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6445935
  • Stock #: 3800
  • VIN: WMWXM5C55F3A04589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,877 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF. The Mini Cooper is ready to offer excitement and fun on the daily basis! This Mini is in great condition, with No Accident History, a Clean Carfax, and is already Certified! Options and Features Include;  Heated Seats, Push Start, Leather Interior, Bluetooth, USB and Aux Inputs, Auto Start/Stop, Ambient Lighting, Alloy Wheels, Chrome Exterior Trim, Power Panoramic Roof, and much more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

