2015 MINI Cooper

142,000 KM

S Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

2015 MINI Cooper

S Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

142,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9617791
  • Stock #: 23N2023
  • VIN: WMWXU3C5XF2B62422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23N2023
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Ontario Vehicle equipped with Manual Transmission, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panorama Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Voice Controls, Power Windows and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

