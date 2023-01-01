$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper
3DR HB! CLEAN CARFAX! STARLIGHT BLUE!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9742912
- VIN: WMWXM5C58FT940798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 142,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable ride? Check out our 2015 Mini Cooper in Starlight Blue! With only 142,000 km's on the odometer and a clean Carfax report, this car is the perfect combination of fun and practicality.
The Mini Cooper has always been known for its iconic design and this one is no exception. Its compact size and unique shape make it easy to navigate through city streets and park in tight spots. And with its sporty handling and peppy engine, you'll love driving it on winding roads or even just your daily commute.
Inside, you'll find a surprisingly spacious cabin with comfortable seats and a user-friendly infotainment system. The Starlight Blue exterior looks sharp and the interior is in excellent condition, so you'll feel proud to show it off to your friends and family. Options include: dual-sunroof, heated seats, bluetooth, push-start, auto stop/start, AUX, USB and more!
This Mini Cooper has been well-maintained and is ready for many more years of driving pleasure. And with its great fuel economy, you'll save money at the pump too.
If you're looking for a car that's both practical and fun, come take this 2015 Mini Cooper for a test drive today!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
