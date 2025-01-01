$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C4824
- Mileage 147,847 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 Drive Into Adventure with this 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE! 🚗
Looking for a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and practicality? Look no further! This 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE offers the perfect mix of versatility and modern features that will elevate your driving experience.
Whether you're cruising through the city or heading off-road, the 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE is ready for any journey. Drive today, and experience the road like never before!
🔑 Affordable. Versatile. Ready for Anything.
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
Troy's Toys
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-821-9020