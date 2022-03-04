Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

132,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, & Much More!

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8555423
  • Stock #: FE601675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Mitsubishi RVR Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Mitsubishi RVR boasts a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats. Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, One Owner, Clean Carfax.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
ONE OWNER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

