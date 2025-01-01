Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=1214 data-end=1429>2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL – Performance Meets Luxury!</p><p data-start=1214 data-end=1429>This <strong data-start=1218 data-end=1247>2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL</strong> offers a perfect combination of power, luxury, and technology. Whether youre cruising on the highway or driving through the city, this sedan delivers both performance and comfort.</p><p data-start=1431 data-end=1556><strong data-start=1431 data-end=1455>Ready to test drive?</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2015 Nissan Altima

104,567 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle
12225732

2015 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1740673308
  2. 1740673308
  3. 1740673308
  4. 1740673308
  5. 1740673308
  6. 1740673308
  7. 1740673308
  8. 1740673308
  9. 1740673308
  10. 1740673308
  11. 1740673308
  12. 1740673308
  13. 1740673308
  14. 1740673308
  15. 1740673308
  16. 1740673308
  17. 1740673308
  18. 1740673308
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,567KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4BL3AP2FN892203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2203
  • Mileage 104,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL – Performance Meets Luxury!

This 2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL offers a perfect combination of power, luxury, and technology. Whether you're cruising on the highway or driving through the city, this sedan delivers both performance and comfort.

Ready to test drive?

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Kia Rondo LX Value for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Kia Rondo LX Value 94,903 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE 147,847 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 103,547 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima