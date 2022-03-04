Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

84,009 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

SV

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,009KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640383
  • Stock #: 5553
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4FL270364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Arriving on or brfore June 20, 2022. Super economical and reliable. Inexpensive to operate and maintain. Well maintained. We include safety, service and detail. A pleasure to own and drive. Call today for more details. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

