2015 Nissan Pathfinder

129,525 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Platinum - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Nav

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 8596394
  • Stock #: 646817
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM3FC646817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 646817
  • Mileage 129,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Thor STARCRAFT ...
 0 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 129,525 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Spo...
 47,721 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-XXXX

519-822-2227

