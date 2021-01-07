2015 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

