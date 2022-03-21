Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

117,779 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,779KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8822390
  Stock #: 5580
  VIN: 5N1AT2MM2FC823049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before July 30. 2022. Like new. Fully loaded. 7 Passenger. Navigation. Reverse camera. Panoramic Sunroof. Leather. Heated seats. Bluetooth. 360 Degree camera. Power rear hatch. Fog lights and so much more. Meticulously maintained. Finished in a beautiful pearl white metallic. A true pleasure to own and drive. accident free. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call or email today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
360 degree camera

