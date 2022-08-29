Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

125,548 KM

Details Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SL

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

125,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9039244
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8FC846814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

