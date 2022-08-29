Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

143,904 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2015 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  2. 1664480461
  3. 1664480460
  4. 1664480462
  5. 1664480528
  6. 1664480458
  7. 1664480457
  8. 1664480463
  9. 1664480527
  10. 1664480462
  11. 1664480461
  12. 1664480461
  13. 1664480455
  14. 1664480527
  15. 1664480456
  16. 1664480462
  17. 1664480462
  18. 1664480461
  19. 1664480462
  20. 1664480528
  21. 1664480459
  22. 1664480463
  23. 1664480463
  24. 1664480528
  25. 1664480459
  26. 1664480456
  27. 1664480528
  28. 1664480527
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

143,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9107725
  • Stock #: 1461
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0FC817839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,904 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

***CLEAN CARFAX***

 

This 2015 Nissan Rogue comes with a  2.5 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Push Start, Navigation, Back - Up Camera, Leather Seats, Fog Light, Roof Racks, Power Back Hatch  and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

 

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

